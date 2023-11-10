[Beta Branch] v0.3.6t1 Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed a bug where the Climber achievements were not correctly affected by multi-level.

Added a new upgrade type, Charge.

Adjusted colors of some upgrade types.

Added 12 new upgrades, including 8 charge type upgrades.

Preview: Visual hints for the charge effect and a new weapon will be available in a few days.

How To Get Beta Branch

Right-click on Geometry Arena in your Steam library. Click on "Properties". Click on "Betas" tab. Select "beta" from the drop-down box in the top right。 UPDATE AND PLAY!

Notice

Please be aware that the beta branch may contain potential bugs, which could even result in save file corruption. Ensure you regularly back up your saves.

Here is the path of save file:

%UserProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\011 Games\Geometry Arena 2

If you encounter any bugs, please report them to me. I will fix them immediately (if I'm awake).

Any suggestions and feedback. please feel free to tell me via Steam or Discord!

Geometry Arena 2 Discord