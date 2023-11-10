 Skip to content

Bloody Efforts update for 10 November 2023

PATCH NOTES 1.27: ABILITY REVOLUTION

PATCH NOTES 1.27: ABILITY REVOLUTION

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big Break = Big Patch!

Today, I will bring you lots of changes to the game. There are some quality of life improvements as well as a new approach to Stamina and Focus resources! I wanted to make clashes more intensive, so you can cast Abilities nearly twice as often! Though resource gain is slower, so you’ll need to rest a bit before the next Battle. Furthermore Client got a big update, now is more resistant to Antivirus blocking and has quicker loading times by 80%! It means much less waiting for matches. Next patch will also take some time to arrive but I’m going to make a lot of big changes as well :)

NEW Content:

  • Removed Triple Strike Ability - ps. We are going to bring back the mechanic with a new Weapon Set in future ;)
  • Added 9 new Abilities - for each Weapon + one Extra
  • Rebalance All Ability System:
  • Base Stats: 100 Stamina -> 200 Stamina; 12 Focus -> 8 Focus.
  • All Ability Cooldowns Reduced by 30%-50%.
  • Adjust Stamina and Focus Stats and Empowerments from Cards.
  • Heroes: Gin, Hayleen, Fang, Kalder, Synis, Zeira adjustments to the new Systems.
  • Removed Balance Stats cost - it’s for free now. And you can use it from Level 3!
  • Repair problems with Antivirus blocking.
  • Decreased Loading time by 80%!
  • Event time increased by 4 months.

Apostle Changes:

  • Lots of changes adjusting to the new Ability System.

Card Changes:

  • Lots of changes adjusting to the new Ability System.
  • Dueler (7):
    allows dashing right or left depending on holding key

Ability Changes:

  • Advancing Dune - the Ability was a little overpacked with utility. Sand should be mainly good vs Range Characters, but the Dune ended as a Melee Destroyer. We are changing the ability to fit the Element assumptions:
  • decreased delay time: 0.9 -> 0.4.
  • increased range: +10%
  • increased moving speed: +25%.
  • increased damage: 6 -> 15.
  • advancing damage: damage is increasing over time from 6 to 15.
  • damage applies only once for all waves.
  • the Dune pulls instead of pushing

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • Sword Range Fixed - bigger characters used to have issues with hitting characters at long range ( swords just went through the enemy without dealing damage).
  • Change Test Build Env to fit quicker tests (smaller map, brainless Dummy, quick respawn)

