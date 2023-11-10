PATCH NOTES 1.27: ABILITY REVOLUTION

Big Break = Big Patch!
Today, I will bring you lots of changes to the game. There are some quality of life improvements as well as a new approach to Stamina and Focus resources! I wanted to make clashes more intensive, so you can cast Abilities nearly twice as often! Though resource gain is slower, so you’ll need to rest a bit before the next Battle. Furthermore Client got a big update, now is more resistant to Antivirus blocking and has quicker loading times by 80%! It means much less waiting for matches. Next patch will also take some time to arrive but I’m going to make a lot of big changes as well :)
NEW Content:
- Removed Triple Strike Ability - ps. We are going to bring back the mechanic with a new Weapon Set in future ;)
- Added 9 new Abilities - for each Weapon + one Extra
- Rebalance All Ability System:
- Base Stats: 100 Stamina -> 200 Stamina; 12 Focus -> 8 Focus.
- All Ability Cooldowns Reduced by 30%-50%.
- Adjust Stamina and Focus Stats and Empowerments from Cards.
- Heroes: Gin, Hayleen, Fang, Kalder, Synis, Zeira adjustments to the new Systems.
- Removed Balance Stats cost - it’s for free now. And you can use it from Level 3!
- Repair problems with Antivirus blocking.
- Decreased Loading time by 80%!
- Event time increased by 4 months.
Apostle Changes:
- Lots of changes adjusting to the new Ability System.
Card Changes:
- Lots of changes adjusting to the new Ability System.
- Dueler (7):
allows dashing right or left depending on holding key
Ability Changes:
- Advancing Dune - the Ability was a little overpacked with utility. Sand should be mainly good vs Range Characters, but the Dune ended as a Melee Destroyer. We are changing the ability to fit the Element assumptions:
- decreased delay time: 0.9 -> 0.4.
- increased range: +10%
- increased moving speed: +25%.
- increased damage: 6 -> 15.
- advancing damage: damage is increasing over time from 6 to 15.
- damage applies only once for all waves.
- the Dune pulls instead of pushing
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Sword Range Fixed - bigger characters used to have issues with hitting characters at long range ( swords just went through the enemy without dealing damage).
- Change Test Build Env to fit quicker tests (smaller map, brainless Dummy, quick respawn)
