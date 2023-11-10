PATCH NOTES 1.27: ABILITY REVOLUTION

Big Break = Big Patch!

Today, I will bring you lots of changes to the game. There are some quality of life improvements as well as a new approach to Stamina and Focus resources! I wanted to make clashes more intensive, so you can cast Abilities nearly twice as often! Though resource gain is slower, so you’ll need to rest a bit before the next Battle. Furthermore Client got a big update, now is more resistant to Antivirus blocking and has quicker loading times by 80%! It means much less waiting for matches. Next patch will also take some time to arrive but I’m going to make a lot of big changes as well :)

NEW Content:

Removed Triple Strike Ability - ps. We are going to bring back the mechanic with a new Weapon Set in future ;)

Added 9 new Abilities - for each Weapon + one Extra

Rebalance All Ability System:

Base Stats: 100 Stamina -> 200 Stamina; 12 Focus -> 8 Focus.

All Ability Cooldowns Reduced by 30%-50%.

Adjust Stamina and Focus Stats and Empowerments from Cards.

Heroes: Gin, Hayleen, Fang, Kalder, Synis, Zeira adjustments to the new Systems.

Removed Balance Stats cost - it’s for free now. And you can use it from Level 3!

Repair problems with Antivirus blocking.

Decreased Loading time by 80%!

Event time increased by 4 months.

Apostle Changes:

Lots of changes adjusting to the new Ability System.

Card Changes:

Lots of changes adjusting to the new Ability System.

Dueler (7):

allows dashing right or left depending on holding key

Ability Changes:

Advancing Dune - the Ability was a little overpacked with utility. Sand should be mainly good vs Range Characters, but the Dune ended as a Melee Destroyer. We are changing the ability to fit the Element assumptions:

decreased delay time: 0.9 -> 0.4.

increased range: +10%

increased moving speed: +25%.

increased damage: 6 -> 15.

advancing damage: damage is increasing over time from 6 to 15.

damage applies only once for all waves.

the Dune pulls instead of pushing

Changes & Bug Fixes: