BloodDome99 update for 10 November 2023

v0.7.0

Build 12670574

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Lobby

  • Added vending machine history
  • Added unlockable perk compendium
  • Added one unlockable song
  • Added one unlockable hat
  • Added Twitch integration

The BloodDome

  • Added an additional visual indication when your dash is fully charged
  • Can no longer dash in place
  • Boss health now scales slightly with your level (at the time he's spawned)
  • Hedgehog and Bee Gun upgrades tweaked

Other changes

  • Added an option to enable VSync
  • Unlockable items now show their type (perk, weapon, music, etc.) in the vending machine
  • Various UI enhancements/changes

