The Lobby
- Added vending machine history
- Added unlockable perk compendium
- Added one unlockable song
- Added one unlockable hat
- Added Twitch integration
The BloodDome
- Added an additional visual indication when your dash is fully charged
- Can no longer dash in place
- Boss health now scales slightly with your level (at the time he's spawned)
- Hedgehog and Bee Gun upgrades tweaked
Other changes
- Added an option to enable VSync
- Unlockable items now show their type (perk, weapon, music, etc.) in the vending machine
- Various UI enhancements/changes
