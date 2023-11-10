November 10th Update (2)

Dear players

Thank you for your feedback. The updates for this time are as follows:

Fixed an issue in Elastic Challenge where restarting would cause some states to disappear. Fixed an issue where the Resilience modifier in levels did not properly increase the maximum health. Fixed an issue with incorrect multiplier for the Calm Protection skill. Fixed an issue where the health of minor enemies could potentially overflow. The backpack now defaults to displaying items filtered by set, without the need to switch to set quality.

Note: To obtain the best gaming experience, please ensure that you have downloaded the latest version of the game.