November 10th Update (2)

Dear players
Thank you for your feedback. The updates for this time are as follows:
- Fixed an issue in Elastic Challenge where restarting would cause some states to disappear.
- Fixed an issue where the Resilience modifier in levels did not properly increase the maximum health.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect multiplier for the Calm Protection skill.
- Fixed an issue where the health of minor enemies could potentially overflow.
- The backpack now defaults to displaying items filtered by set, without the need to switch to set quality.
Note: To obtain the best gaming experience, please ensure that you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update