[HOTFIX 1.0.1] Spacecraft Repairs: hardlocks, audio & other bugs

Big thank you to every astronaut who has submitted bugs/feedback, and thank you all for taking part in The Invincible’s cosmic adventure!

Since the release we have been working hard to solve as much of the reported issues as possible.

Improvements:

Fixed various hardlocks and softlocks reported by players:

the possibility of getting stuck in the rover on the way to the Convoy area,

no interaction of the passage between rocks in the City area (with general quests flow and checkpoints problems in this area),

Yasna getting stuck next to the window in one of the game's endings,

possibility of getting stuck under the Antimat leg.

Fixed forcing the dialogue to end and handling its different states; fixes for old saves (e.g. hardlock in the command unit in the base area with access to the 2nd floor).

Fixed several areas where players were able to leave the playable area or fall under the map going by foot or driving a rover (e.g. digging sites around the excavation pit, base area, landing area, path to battle area).

Fixed several areas where players were able to get stuck between the landscape/props collisions (e.g. dead body in the old base area).

Different minor quest/level design fixes reported by the players and QA.

Checkpoints loading improvements.

Fixed the bug with Yasna’s four hands and blocked the detector at the beginning area.

Fixed the rare bug with controller/keyboard focus in the main menu.

Fixed problems with cancel/exit default input and binding.

Fixed a camera collision with the player when using photo mode.

Fixed overlapping dialogue lines in the base area.

Fixed the incorrect loading of sound effects in the City area.

Fixed rover speed parameters.

Performance and optimization fixes (e.g. graphic settings, FPS drops, texture loading).

Lighting and shadow fixes.

Some animation and camera parameters fixes and polishing.

Fixed footstep sounds after Yasna’s blackout during the storm.

Added missing sounds for some animations.

Steam Deck: setting the largest font size as default.

*The Invincible has now appeared on GeForce Now page of supported games.

Thank you for reading our spacecraft notice. We hope you'll enjoy the mind-boggling journey of discovering scientific phenomena and rethinking everything you know about the universe even more now!