1.11.0.1 Hotfix Update

Hello everyone! We're releasing a hotfix today to address some issues reported to us in the aftermath of yesterday's 1.11.0 release. Please check the changelog below for specific fixes!

1.11.0.1 Changelog

The AI will no longer try to claim your throne if it is not at least a count and has the appropriate personality

Only Powerful AI vassals will now try to claim your throne using the Iranian struggle rules

Iranian culture castles will now properly display the new Iranian Graphics

Fixed that Court Scholars were locked to owners of both the Royal Court DLC and Legacy of Persia. Just Legacy of Persia is now enough.

We hope this improves your experience with Legacy of Persia and the 1.11 "Peacock" Update released alongside it. If you encounter any issues after today's update, please let us know on our official bug report board here!