The update on November 10th, 2023 for the Playtest version includes the followin

The policies of "Strategic Planning" and "Loyalty to the Country" have been adjusted from imperial policies to ordinary special policies. "Strategic Planning" now provides a +1 buff to focus battles, while "Loyalty to the Country" provides a -1 buff to decisive battles.

The policy effect of "Fatten Horses and Sharpen Weapons" has been adjusted to halve the research cost and copper coins required for cavalry technology.

The policy effect of "Strong Armor and Sharp Weapons" has been adjusted to halve the research cost and copper coins required for infantry technology.

The policy effect of "Strong Bow and Powerful Crossbow" has been adjusted to halve the research cost and copper coins required for bowman technology.

The policy effect of "Ordained by Heaven" has been adjusted to remove the time limit for imperial events and reduce the number of cities required by -5.

The policy effect of "Fortify the City and Clear the Fields" has been adjusted to add 1500 to the city's reserve forces as city defense endurance.

After becoming emperor, a new imperial policy "Artisan Spirit" is added: 50 points added to the power of technological research in the faction.

After becoming emperor, a new imperial policy "Imperial Majesty" is added: automatically have a decisive battle effect when attacking.

The first time the decisive battle city refreshes is changed from January 194 to January 193.

The level of refreshing decisive battle cities is adjusted from level 1 at first, level 2 at second, level 3 at third to level 1 for the first two refreshes, level 2 for the third and fourth refreshes, and level 3 for the fifth refresh.

The time to become emperor is changed from 197 years to 200 years.

The rule of refreshing the policy list is adjusted so that the first refresh in each game is free, and subsequent refreshes require 5000 copper coins each time.

Fixed a bug where AI could potentially copy troops.

The game victory condition is changed from occupying all cities to all other players/AI factions being in a state of die (extinction).

Fixed a bug where after becoming emperor at a random city, the policy selection interface would not pop up.