Bombergrounds: Cyber Arcade Patch 1.5.1
We're excited to roll out Patch 1.5.1 for Bombergrounds, focusing on several key fixes and balance adjustments to enhance your gaming experience. A big thank you to our community for your valuable feedback!
General Fixes and Optimizations:
-
Crash Fixes: Issues causing crashes on joining games and mid-game have been resolved.
-
Bomber Pass Performance: Enhanced for smoother gameplay.
-
Game Mode Fixes:
- Free for All: Fixed an issue where size was not increasing correctly.
- Teamfight: Resolved an issue in the result sequence.
-
Ability Mechanics: Adjusted ability hitboxes for improved accuracy.
-
Global Chat: Various bugs fixed to enhance chat functionality.
-
Weapon Adjustments: Corrected weapon sizes and rotations.
-
Notification System: Addressed issues with incorrect and spamming notifications.
-
Rune Visuals: Fixed a visual bug when claiming from Spin rewards.
-
Shop Offers: Updated for enhanced clarity and visual appeal.
In-Game Balance Changes:
-
Rey:
- Role Change: Rey is now classified as a damager instead of a balancer.
- Ability Damage: Base Damage Reduced from 550 to 500.
- Damage Reduction: Nerfed damage by 50 per level.
- Hitbox Adjustment: Reduced from 0.7 to 0.35.
- Lunge Duration: Increased from 0.5 to 0.55 seconds.
-
Iggy: Base Damage: Reduced from 600 to 550.
-
Pinja: Storm Start Delay: Increased from 0.1 to 0.2 seconds.
-
Truffy: Mudsplat Area: Expanded from 2 to 2.1 units.
-
Base Skill Damage: Reduced from 550 to 500 for applicable characters.
Character-Specific Fixes:
- Hamsto: Corrected damage output and pinning capability.
- Rey: Fixed issues with the hitbox.
- Iggy: Addressed a bug causing Iggy to get stuck.
We hope these updates make your Bombergrounds battles more exciting and balanced. Keep the feedback coming,
Changed files in this update