Bombergrounds: Reborn update for 10 November 2023

Bombergrounds: Cyber Arcade Patch 1.5.1

Build 12670111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bombergrounds: Cyber Arcade Patch 1.5.1

We're excited to roll out Patch 1.5.1 for Bombergrounds, focusing on several key fixes and balance adjustments to enhance your gaming experience. A big thank you to our community for your valuable feedback!

General Fixes and Optimizations:

  • Crash Fixes: Issues causing crashes on joining games and mid-game have been resolved.

  • Bomber Pass Performance: Enhanced for smoother gameplay.

  • Game Mode Fixes:

    • Free for All: Fixed an issue where size was not increasing correctly.
    • Teamfight: Resolved an issue in the result sequence.

  • Ability Mechanics: Adjusted ability hitboxes for improved accuracy.

  • Global Chat: Various bugs fixed to enhance chat functionality.

  • Weapon Adjustments: Corrected weapon sizes and rotations.

  • Notification System: Addressed issues with incorrect and spamming notifications.

  • Rune Visuals: Fixed a visual bug when claiming from Spin rewards.

  • Shop Offers: Updated for enhanced clarity and visual appeal.

In-Game Balance Changes:

  • Rey:

    • Role Change: Rey is now classified as a damager instead of a balancer.
    • Ability Damage: Base Damage Reduced from 550 to 500.
    • Damage Reduction: Nerfed damage by 50 per level.
    • Hitbox Adjustment: Reduced from 0.7 to 0.35.
    • Lunge Duration: Increased from 0.5 to 0.55 seconds.

  • Iggy: Base Damage: Reduced from 600 to 550.

  • Pinja: Storm Start Delay: Increased from 0.1 to 0.2 seconds.

  • Truffy: Mudsplat Area: Expanded from 2 to 2.1 units.

  • Base Skill Damage: Reduced from 550 to 500 for applicable characters.

Character-Specific Fixes:

  • Hamsto: Corrected damage output and pinning capability.
  • Rey: Fixed issues with the hitbox.
  • Iggy: Addressed a bug causing Iggy to get stuck.

We hope these updates make your Bombergrounds battles more exciting and balanced. Keep the feedback coming,

