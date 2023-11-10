Share · View all patches · Build 12670111 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Bombergrounds: Cyber Arcade Patch 1.5.1

We're excited to roll out Patch 1.5.1 for Bombergrounds, focusing on several key fixes and balance adjustments to enhance your gaming experience. A big thank you to our community for your valuable feedback!

General Fixes and Optimizations:

Crash Fixes: Issues causing crashes on joining games and mid-game have been resolved.

Bomber Pass Performance: Enhanced for smoother gameplay.

Game Mode Fixes: Free for All: Fixed an issue where size was not increasing correctly. Teamfight: Resolved an issue in the result sequence.

Ability Mechanics: Adjusted ability hitboxes for improved accuracy.

Global Chat: Various bugs fixed to enhance chat functionality.

Weapon Adjustments: Corrected weapon sizes and rotations.

Notification System: Addressed issues with incorrect and spamming notifications.

Rune Visuals: Fixed a visual bug when claiming from Spin rewards.

Shop Offers: Updated for enhanced clarity and visual appeal.

In-Game Balance Changes:

Rey: Role Change: Rey is now classified as a damager instead of a balancer. Ability Damage: Base Damage Reduced from 550 to 500. Damage Reduction: Nerfed damage by 50 per level. Hitbox Adjustment: Reduced from 0.7 to 0.35. Lunge Duration: Increased from 0.5 to 0.55 seconds.

Iggy: Base Damage: Reduced from 600 to 550.

Pinja: Storm Start Delay: Increased from 0.1 to 0.2 seconds.

Truffy: Mudsplat Area: Expanded from 2 to 2.1 units.

Base Skill Damage: Reduced from 550 to 500 for applicable characters.

Character-Specific Fixes:

Hamsto: Corrected damage output and pinning capability.

Rey: Fixed issues with the hitbox.

Iggy: Addressed a bug causing Iggy to get stuck.

We hope these updates make your Bombergrounds battles more exciting and balanced. Keep the feedback coming,