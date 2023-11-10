Hotfix 0.7.41p

Howdy, y'all!

Thanks a lot for all the feedback you've been sharing with us since we Launched in Early Access! You are amazing!

Here's is a first round of quick fixes we managed to do.

Prevent cacti, rocks and bushes from spawning.. like.. a million items when being destroyed. (If this has already happened in your game, you probably have to make an attempt to pick it all up if you don’t wish to make a new game.

Reduced burning time from 30 seconds to 8 seconds

Reduced the chance to spread burning from 100% to 40%

Show the names of discovered locations on the world map (You will have to rediscover them)

Adjusted freezing in multiplayer games in order to stop the flickering "freezing" icon

Removed the bug where you could get to an empty page 3 on the ledger

Removed stun arrow from loot crate as they currently do not work on NPCs

Prevent clients in a multiplayer game from getting put on the stagecoach near the lawyer’s office once another player had already gone to the prairie.

Player volume on death adjusted as it was very high. We do not want our players do die in real life.

Best of howdies,

The Don't Die in the West Team