Update Announcement

We have updated to the beta version, and you can go and experience it yourself~

Switching method: right-click and select "Settings" from the drop-down menu. Select 'Change' in the 'Participate in Testing' area of the 'Account' tab and select 'Steam Beta update' from the drop-down menu. Click "OK" and the system will automatically restart and update the Beta interface.

Hello everyone,

Many players have been curious about the timing of the next update. I'm here to share some news: this time, we have decided to prepare more content before the update. As a result, the update may be postponed to around November 10th (with a few days of testing in the beta version prior).

Originally, our plan was to release the update immediately after completing the automatic bounty feature. However, the development of the new feature has progressed smoothly, and to avoid compatibility issues, we have decided to wait a few more days and release everything together after testing.

This update will mainly consist of the following major modules:

Automatic bounty feature. Reworking the technology tree. Partial reset of bloodline effects, where bloodline will somewhat influence the personality and behavior of adventurers (for example, vampires may prefer sleeping while heroes naturally enjoy completing tasks). If the feedback is positive, we will reset all bloodline to ensure each one has unique characteristics. Third Leviathan - Flying Ray. Introduction of the city decoration system, allowing placement of unique decorations that will provide certain benefits to adventurers, tourists, and villagers. Redesign of the leviathan upgrade system (this feature may not be completed in time for this update, so we won't delve into details).

We hope this update will bring a better gaming experience for everyone. Thank you for your support!