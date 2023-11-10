《Magicraft》 2023 update roadmap made public!

We see that there are many Great Wizards who ask about the content of the subsequent version and look forward to updating the roadmap in the community comments, thank you Great Wizards for your support of the game, we have always been concerned about the feedback of everyone in the community, and will continue to pay attention to it after that!**

In addition, we have carefully recorded all the bugs that you have fed back since the game was released, and we will definitely check and fix them carefully, our team is very limited in number, so we hope that you can give us some more time, and we will improve them gradually!

Once again, we welcome all the great wizards who love our game to give us their valuable opinions, we can see them all!