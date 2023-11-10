Defendun 22th Update ~~~~!!

Hello, I am Ferry, in charge of graphics for DEFENDAN.
I'm here to inform you about the updates in the version released on 2023.11.10
-ch.2 Stage 3 Remake
Change the dark environment
All parts dark environment → Part of the map dark environment (bottom part)
Create a zone that always fills your breath in the center of the unit field
Delete Breath of the Sea (the role of filling the unit's breath)
Ghost shark travel speed: stop → 0.02
Ghost crab moving speed: Stop → 0.02
-ch.24 stage boss (observer)
Attack speed: 3s → 4s
Observer Protection Pattern
Even if you fail to destroy the protective layer, tentacles are created and do not attack.
Tentacle strength: 1200hp → 1000hp
[2023.11.09 Patch Contents]
-ch.12 Stage Boss scourge Changes
Rushing Attack Screens Down
scourge Summoner Strength: 400 → 600
[2023.11.09 Patch Contents]
-Correcting unit card bijou error
Increased Summon duration +60% → skill regeneration +25%
- Fixed an error that was mixed with the "Effects in Action" list in the unit information window during game play
-Correcting errors that the boss's physical strength bar is not properly indicating the boss's physical strength
Hello, this is Ferry and Ollie, working on Defendun.
We've been referencing reviews posted on Steam forums, review platforms, and other websites as we continue our development.
This patch focused on CH.2's difficulty and play experience.
We decided that the difficulty level of CH.2's late 3rd stage and 4th stage (observer) was set to be more difficult than we intended, so we decided to lower the difficulty level by 3rd stage remake.
The bug that didn't play itself on 2023.11.09 was a baffling bug for us as well.
I've tried to fix the bug as quickly as possible and then update it, but I'm sorry to update it now...
We always want to say thank you to the users.
Thank you for all your reviews, feedback, and bug reports.
Changed files in this update