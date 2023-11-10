Defendun 22th Update ~~~~!!

Share · View all patches · Build 12670003 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 10:46:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I am Ferry, in charge of graphics for DEFENDAN.

I'm here to inform you about the updates in the version released on 2023.11.10

-ch.2 Stage 3 Remake

Change the dark environment

All parts dark environment → Part of the map dark environment (bottom part)

Create a zone that always fills your breath in the center of the unit field

Delete Breath of the Sea (the role of filling the unit's breath)

Ghost shark travel speed: stop → 0.02

Ghost crab moving speed: Stop → 0.02

-ch.24 stage boss (observer)

Attack speed: 3s → 4s

Observer Protection Pattern

Even if you fail to destroy the protective layer, tentacles are created and do not attack.

Tentacle strength: 1200hp → 1000hp

[2023.11.09 Patch Contents]

-ch.12 Stage Boss scourge Changes

Rushing Attack Screens Down

scourge Summoner Strength: 400 → 600

[2023.11.09 Patch Contents]

-Correcting unit card bijou error

Increased Summon duration +60% → skill regeneration +25%

Fixed an error that was mixed with the "Effects in Action" list in the unit information window during game play

-Correcting errors that the boss's physical strength bar is not properly indicating the boss's physical strength

Hello, this is Ferry and Ollie, working on Defendun.

We've been referencing reviews posted on Steam forums, review platforms, and other websites as we continue our development.

This patch focused on CH.2's difficulty and play experience.

We decided that the difficulty level of CH.2's late 3rd stage and 4th stage (observer) was set to be more difficult than we intended, so we decided to lower the difficulty level by 3rd stage remake.

The bug that didn't play itself on 2023.11.09 was a baffling bug for us as well.

I've tried to fix the bug as quickly as possible and then update it, but I'm sorry to update it now...

We always want to say thank you to the users.

Thank you for all your reviews, feedback, and bug reports.