Plan B: Terraform update for 10 November 2023

Plan B - v0.7.1

Here is a quick little update, mostly to fix various issues of the v0.7.

Some players had a bug with the temperature and population achievements, so I have had to fix and reset them. You'll unlock again the ones you had as soon as you reload a game.

Plan B - v0.7.1 build 775

Improvements:

  • Add unbind input option (and fix buttons while waiting for binding)
  • dumps selection shows the stored items.

Balance:

  • dam pumps speed x3, and can be build over existing dams

Bugs fix:

  • fixed and reset population and temperature related achievements
  • fixed bug that sometimes validated a level before the objective was complete.
  • planets with same name are actually similar
  • fixed selection bug on emptied dump

Minor:

  • improve desc of recycling center
  • backquote by default to open console in qwerty keyboards
  • planet suffix smaller in planet creation screen
  • localization updated from crowdin

