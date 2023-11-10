Here is a quick little update, mostly to fix various issues of the v0.7.

Some players had a bug with the temperature and population achievements, so I have had to fix and reset them. You'll unlock again the ones you had as soon as you reload a game.

Plan B - v0.7.1 build 775

Improvements:

Add unbind input option (and fix buttons while waiting for binding)

dumps selection shows the stored items.

Balance:

dam pumps speed x3, and can be build over existing dams

Bugs fix:

fixed and reset population and temperature related achievements

fixed bug that sometimes validated a level before the objective was complete.

planets with same name are actually similar

fixed selection bug on emptied dump

Minor: