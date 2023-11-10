Here is a quick little update, mostly to fix various issues of the v0.7.
Some players had a bug with the temperature and population achievements, so I have had to fix and reset them. You'll unlock again the ones you had as soon as you reload a game.
Plan B - v0.7.1 build 775
Improvements:
- Add unbind input option (and fix buttons while waiting for binding)
- dumps selection shows the stored items.
Balance:
- dam pumps speed x3, and can be build over existing dams
Bugs fix:
- fixed and reset population and temperature related achievements
- fixed bug that sometimes validated a level before the objective was complete.
- planets with same name are actually similar
- fixed selection bug on emptied dump
Minor:
- improve desc of recycling center
- backquote by default to open console in qwerty keyboards
- planet suffix smaller in planet creation screen
- localization updated from crowdin
