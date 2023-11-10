 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DIASPORA update for 10 November 2023

Fixing Diaspora bugs and changing some stage 3 puzzle

Share · View all patches · Build 12669803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hello.

We bring you updates from Diaspora.

Add animation

  • Added the 'main character boy's An animation that throws itself to break down a wall
  • Added animation where 'EL' breaks the wall with his head

Fixing bugs

  • Fixed an immovable problem in a box
  • Resolving problems that did not start directing on Stage 2 watchtower
  • Resolving the Phenomenon of Penetrating the Box
  • Fix other bugs that cause inconvenience to play

We will work hard for everyone who enjoys Diaspora.
We are waiting for your feedback!

thank you

Acts29games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1821971 Depot 1821971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link