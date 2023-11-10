Fixing Diaspora bugs and changing some stage 3 puzzle

hello.
We bring you updates from Diaspora.
Add animation
- Added the 'main character boy's An animation that throws itself to break down a wall
- Added animation where 'EL' breaks the wall with his head
Fixing bugs
- Fixed an immovable problem in a box
- Resolving problems that did not start directing on Stage 2 watchtower
- Resolving the Phenomenon of Penetrating the Box
- Fix other bugs that cause inconvenience to play
We will work hard for everyone who enjoys Diaspora.
We are waiting for your feedback!
thank you
Acts29games
Changed files in this update