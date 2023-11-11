Weekly Update 15
Early Access 1.0.0
The game is officially released on Steam Early Access !
Thanks once again to everyone involved, more QoL is coming to the editor, and i am excited to see all the community feedback on where to take the game.
Moving forward, the game updates will be maintained in both Windows and Linux versions, at a rate of twice per month, based on community feedback and what I feel the game would benefit from.
My next focus is creating more game content.
Gameplay:
- Story "Simply just Chaos" has been refined
- Added partial controller gameplay
- Combat UI has been adjusted slightly
- Fixed some issues with achievements
- Fixed some twitch votes showing incorrectly
- Fixed the combat window when the multiplayer layer is active
- Fixed some issues when creating a new story, some text was showing in the wrong language
Editor:
- Renamed "Inventory" as "Resource" as it now includes story and attributes elements
- Resource list can now be dragged for sorting, in-game layout will be matching the order layout
- Added a way under export to set a default image for all story arcs, in case they are blank
- Fixed some issues with the interaction with the map region while the story arc window was open
- Fixed some issues with directional arrows not being solely focused in text when editing it
Kamz