 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tome of Fates update for 11 November 2023

Released on Steam Early Access !

Share · View all patches · Build 12669715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weekly Update 15
Early Access 1.0.0

The game is officially released on Steam Early Access !

Thanks once again to everyone involved, more QoL is coming to the editor, and i am excited to see all the community feedback on where to take the game.

Moving forward, the game updates will be maintained in both Windows and Linux versions, at a rate of twice per month, based on community feedback and what I feel the game would benefit from.

My next focus is creating more game content.

Gameplay:

  • Story "Simply just Chaos" has been refined
  • Added partial controller gameplay
  • Combat UI has been adjusted slightly
  • Fixed some issues with achievements
  • Fixed some twitch votes showing incorrectly
  • Fixed the combat window when the multiplayer layer is active
  • Fixed some issues when creating a new story, some text was showing in the wrong language

Editor:

  • Renamed "Inventory" as "Resource" as it now includes story and attributes elements
  • Resource list can now be dragged for sorting, in-game layout will be matching the order layout
  • Added a way under export to set a default image for all story arcs, in case they are blank
  • Fixed some issues with the interaction with the map region while the story arc window was open
  • Fixed some issues with directional arrows not being solely focused in text when editing it

Kamz

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link