Weekly Update 15

Early Access 1.0.0

The game is officially released on Steam Early Access !

Thanks once again to everyone involved, more QoL is coming to the editor, and i am excited to see all the community feedback on where to take the game.

Moving forward, the game updates will be maintained in both Windows and Linux versions, at a rate of twice per month, based on community feedback and what I feel the game would benefit from.

My next focus is creating more game content.

Gameplay:

Story "Simply just Chaos" has been refined

Added partial controller gameplay

Combat UI has been adjusted slightly

Fixed some issues with achievements

Fixed some twitch votes showing incorrectly

Fixed the combat window when the multiplayer layer is active

Fixed some issues when creating a new story, some text was showing in the wrong language

Editor:

Renamed "Inventory" as "Resource" as it now includes story and attributes elements

Resource list can now be dragged for sorting, in-game layout will be matching the order layout

Added a way under export to set a default image for all story arcs, in case they are blank

Fixed some issues with the interaction with the map region while the story arc window was open

Fixed some issues with directional arrows not being solely focused in text when editing it

Kamz