Hellsplit: Arena Update 1.22 released

Hello, Friends!

The Deep Type Games developers are here again and we have come with a new update!

Lately, we've been putting a lot of effort into developing tools for creating mods, but we've also always kept in mind that the original game still has some issues that make it difficult to play comfortably and break the gameplay. The opinion of the players is very important to us, so we have already started to fix these problems and present you our new update!

The selection of Anti-Aliasing method is added in the settings, now the game supports no antialiasing option, FXAA and TemporalAA

Temporal AA mode of Anti-Aliasing is set by default. This mode enables better picture quality, completely removes a flickering, but if for some reason it does not suit you, it is possible to change it in the game options.

The option Temporal Upsample for the mode Temporal AA is added

The preset Light Zombies Only (no Archers) is added to the training mode - the same as Light Zombies Only preset, but without archers

The preset Zombies Only (no Archers) is added added to the training mode - the same as Zombies Only preset, but without archers

The campaigns from the Mod Shop are now displayed in the campaign carousel in the main menu

Pulling the firearm from the slots is fixed. Now the firearm is always taken out only by the handle.

Pulling the shields from the slots is fixed. Now the shields are always taken out only by the handle.

Pulling the daggers from the slots is fixed. Now the daggers are always taken out only by the handle.

It is now possible to enable the controller's haptic effect back when it was disabled.

We are thankful for your feedback, it is very important for further improvement of our game. You can always send all the problems and suggestions to the email address ag@deeptypegames.com or in our Discord. Thank you and stay in touch!