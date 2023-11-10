Full Release marks the beginning of a new journey - Week 1 Dev Log

Hello Builders,

A week after the full release, the excitement was through the roof! Taking over the global stage on Steam, scores reaching above 8, even a solid 9.5, and a Great from IGN—absolutely thrilling!





However, bugs threw a wrench into our excitement. Player feedback raised concerns and left some disappointed. Negative reviews hit hard, prompting us to question why we didn't tackle issues sooner. We want to be transparent with you here about the future journey.

Singleplayer

Despite flaws in the Week 1, we're hustling with overtime fixes. Four patches dropped, addressing 75 issues. Not stopping there—more improvements in the coming weeks. Next week, watch out for a targeted patch, fixing things like the factory.

We classify patches into two types, and here's how we'll tackle them.

Emergency Patches: Swift solutions for critical issues like crashes, freezes, storyline glitches, or major problems—think the factory feature. We're on it, aiming for rapid releases. For instance, we addressed glitches where players got stuck in Fang's side quest, and Penny's issues resulted in some freezes. Additionally, when the main story and side story triggered simultaneously, it led to a deadlock. We prioritized hotfixes for these issues, included in recent patches.

Regular Maintenance: Monthly routine patches, like the one scheduled for late November, go through QA testing to ensure bug fixes and game stabilization, albeit taking more time. Once the current version stabilizes, we'll seamlessly transition back to the regular development process. The Full Release version isn't the culmination; updates are in the pipeline. Exciting ideas and stories are on the horizon. Get ready for a festive Christmas update—details coming in the upcoming dev logs.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer's facing a few bugs, but it's holding its ground. The player community is steering the multiplayer ship with their suggestions and feature demands. One hot topic? Players are eager for an Appearance Vanity function and the ability to use DLCs in multiplayer mode. We're deep in discussions on these ideas, and once decisions are locked in, you'll get the full scoop in the next few weeks.

Consider this dev log our way of letting all you awesome Builders know that we're in the trenches with you. The grind is real. Your confidence is our driving force, and we're unwavering in our commitment to prove through action that we're a reliable team, dedicated to enhancing your experience.

Stay tuned for the updates rolling in!

If you like Sandrock, please leave a comment or review on our Steam page or our Discord community. We'll improve Sandrock with your help.

