Highway Blossoms 1.2.3 — Maintenance Update

Hello, everyone!

Highway Blossoms 1.2.3 has just been released, which fixes a few issues of varying severity!

Of particular note, this release fixes the "FTFont NoneType" crash that was affecting certain users — thank you to everyone that reported and helped test this elusive issue, as we were completely unable to reproduce this on our local testing environments without your help! And our apologies for all the inconvenience that was experienced.

Additionally, using the Steam "Betas" feature to downgrade to 1.1.1, 1.1, and 1.0 should now work correctly. (※ You may need to restart your Steam client for the changes to take effect, as the changes were made to Steamworks metadata and not to any actual game code or data.)

Thank you all for remaining patient, and as always, thank you for continuing to support Studio Élan!

〜 Karen/あけみ (akemin_dayo) and adirosa

Changelog for 1.2.3:

On PC, it targets Ren'Py SDK versions 8.1.3.23091805 〜 7.5.3.22090809.