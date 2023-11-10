Highway Blossoms 1.2.3 — Maintenance Update

Hello, everyone!
Highway Blossoms 1.2.3 has just been released, which fixes a few issues of varying severity!
Of particular note, this release fixes the "FTFont NoneType" crash that was affecting certain users — thank you to everyone that reported and helped test this elusive issue, as we were completely unable to reproduce this on our local testing environments without your help! And our apologies for all the inconvenience that was experienced.
Additionally, using the Steam "Betas" feature to downgrade to 1.1.1, 1.1, and 1.0 should now work correctly. (※ You may need to restart your Steam client for the changes to take effect, as the changes were made to Steamworks metadata and not to any actual game code or data.)
Thank you all for remaining patient, and as always, thank you for continuing to support Studio Élan!
〜 Karen/あけみ (akemin_dayo) and adirosa
Changelog for 1.2.3:
On PC, it targets Ren'Py SDK versions 8.1.3.23091805 〜 7.5.3.22090809.
-
Fixed the infamous "FTFont NoneType" crash that would occur only for certain users when attempting to draw a text box.
- Running Highway Blossoms 1.2.3 at least once will apply modifications to your persistent save data in such a way that downgrading back to any version that was previously affected by the crash (1.2.2 〜 1.2) will now work on system configurations that were previously crashing.
- ※ Note for people running downgraded versions: Fully deleting your persistent save data while on an affected version above will cause the crash to come back until 1.2.3 or newer is run at least once again to fix up your persistent save data.
-
Fixed a crash that would occur if the user navigated to Marina's Thoughts, then to either the CG Gallery or the Guest Art sections in that specific order.
-
Fixed the wrong item name being used for the "Miner's Journal" (as "Hiker's Journal") in Marina's Thoughts.
-
Fixed a typo in the "Cassette" item (as "Casette") in Marina's Thoughts.
-
Made various other internal refactors and improvements.
