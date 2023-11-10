 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Horde Hunters update for 10 November 2023

v. 0.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12669433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Still continuing to fix some of the issues the big update brought up. In addition, this update has improved windowed mode, balance tweaks and a new item.

General

  • New item: Mirror - 33% chance to scare common enemies away for 5s (works once)
  • New setting: Window border - show/hide window toolbar and minimize/close buttons (default: On)
  • Windowed area is a bit larger and targets a common resolution of 1600x900 if having 1920x1080
  • Sacrifice (building) change: Player loses 50% health from sacrifice initially, then +10% each time used up to 90%
  • Frequent Buyer Card item increased discount level from 20% to 25%
  • Blood Donor power-up added one more level up to 25%
  • Nicolaus's super ability (explosive arrow) has a 50% bigger radius
  • The "show collision mask" setting now also includes elites and enemy projectiles
  • Elite screen title changed from "Rewards" to "Rewards Earned" for better clarity
  • Updated Discord graphic in main menu
  • The easier difficulty curve lasts longer for normal maps
  • Small highlight effect on start game button

Bugs

  • Game crash if closing the game directly in settings e.g. through task manager
  • Gamepad navigation issues after selling weapons or items
  • Gamepad navigation gets lost if selling all consumables from inventory
  • Elite reward "choose" buttons would show up if opening and closing map (no actual harm with this though)
  • There was a rare chance that the 4th level up reward (gold or consumable) didn't show up at all
  • Boss arena was not visible on pause

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178561 Depot 2178561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link