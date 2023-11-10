Hello. Still continuing to fix some of the issues the big update brought up. In addition, this update has improved windowed mode, balance tweaks and a new item.

General

New item: Mirror - 33% chance to scare common enemies away for 5s (works once)

New setting: Window border - show/hide window toolbar and minimize/close buttons (default: On)

Windowed area is a bit larger and targets a common resolution of 1600x900 if having 1920x1080

Sacrifice (building) change: Player loses 50% health from sacrifice initially, then +10% each time used up to 90%

Frequent Buyer Card item increased discount level from 20% to 25%

Blood Donor power-up added one more level up to 25%

Nicolaus's super ability (explosive arrow) has a 50% bigger radius

The "show collision mask" setting now also includes elites and enemy projectiles

Elite screen title changed from "Rewards" to "Rewards Earned" for better clarity

Updated Discord graphic in main menu

The easier difficulty curve lasts longer for normal maps

Small highlight effect on start game button

Bugs