Racine update for 10 November 2023

Racine 1.0.4 patchnote

Share · View all patches · Build 12669393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

Another bug-fixing patch. It's probably not the last, and I want to take the occasion to thank you all for your feedback on the forums, it greatly helps us finding out what goes wrong and fix it as soon as we can.

Here's the patchnote!

1.0.4 Patchnote

  • Fixing a bug that would wrongfully start a fight right after quitting the elementary card reward
  • Fixing a bug that would prevent the players from unlocking the "Sightseeing" achievement
  • Fixing a bug that would display a completion mark next to an achievement that's not yet unlocked
  • Fixing a bug with the "Critical regeneration" charm that would heal the player of twice 25% of his damage instead of once when critical hits happened
  • Fixing a bug with the "Critical regeneration" charm that could heal more than 25% of the ennemy's remaining health
  • Fixing a bug with the "Critical regeneration" charm the would bring back the player's HP to 200 instead of healing when the player have more than 200 HP

