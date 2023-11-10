2023.11.10 v0.3.21 version update:

【New content】

*.The talent points of all characters are increased to 90 points;

. Added Emily's medium-sized trait talent [Punishment]: for every 5% of the target's health, the damage dealt to it will increase by 3%;

. Added Emily's medium-sized trait talent [Burn]: for every layer of [Ignite] the target carries, all resistances will be reduced by 1%;

. Newly added Emily's medium-sized trait talent [Explosion]: When [Magic Flame] causes damage, it will explode, causing additional fire damage to the target. The value is 150% of the total damage of [Ignite] attached to the target;

. Newly added Emily's large-scale special talent [Rising Flame]: When hit, the attack power is increased, and the value is 25% of the total damage of [Ignite] attached to the target;

. Added Emily's large-scale trait talent [Heating]: the maximum number of layers of [Ignite] is increased to 999, the number of layers when applying [Ignite] is doubled, and the total damage caused by [Detonation] is increased by 450%;

.Newly added Emily's large-scale trait talent [Destruction]: When releasing [Fire Meteor], it will cause a big explosion, causing fire damage of 3800% of the attack power, evenly distributed to all enemies;

【Character adjustment】

. Added the special effect of Emily's large-scale trait talent [Cataclysm]: [Ember]'s skill damage multiplier is increased by 180%;

.Improved the effect of Emily's medium-sized trait talent [Magic Blade]: When attacking or casting a spell, 15% of the current magic value will be consumed, and 1000% of the consumption value will be converted into an increase in attack power >> Attack Or when casting a spell, 15% of the current magic value will be consumed, and 2500% of the consumed value will be converted into an increase in attack power this time;

. Increased the damage per level of Emily's skill [Detonation] to "50%/55%/60%/65%/70% >> 100%/150%/200%/250%/300%";

.Shortened the cooling time of each level of Emily's skill [Fire Meteor] to "20/20/20/20/20 >> 20/19/18/17/16";

.Increased the skill damage of Sarah [Shadow Fury]: "5%/6%/7%/8%/10%>> 8%/11%/14%/17%/20%";

.Improved the effect of Sarah's [Darkest Cult] four-piece set: damage bonus: "30% >> 50%", trigger probability: "3% >> 5%";

*.Reduced the number of enemy waves, the number of elite monsters, and the health value in [Chaos Gate];

【Problem fix】

.Fixed a bug: This bug had caused the additional damage triggered by the [Shadow Burst] and [Darkest Cult] sets to be calculated again as a damage bonus;

.Fixed the problem of real damage type icon missing;

.Fixed the problem that the exclusive affix: "When the character dies, it will be resurrected" does not take effect in certain circumstances;

. Optimized the display of character attributes and added decimal places;

【Equipment adjustment】

*. Added the exclusive affix of resurrection to the armor part;