Update 0.4.17 adds loading screens and improves the resource highlighting mode.
Menu:
- Added loading screens when switching between maps
- Removed map generation loading spikes
User Interface:
- Item details mode on units is now an additional bar below the healthbar
- Item details widgets are now longer shown above the minimap
Chat:
- Added lobby chat on home island
- Chat is now stored again in replays
- Replays of games played in offline mode are now available
Modding:
- Added extended capabilities to manipulating command queues
Changed files in this update