Arcane Wilds update for 10 November 2023

Update 0.4.17

Share · View all patches · Build 12669332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.4.17 adds loading screens and improves the resource highlighting mode.

Menu:

  • Added loading screens when switching between maps
  • Removed map generation loading spikes

User Interface:

  • Item details mode on units is now an additional bar below the healthbar
  • Item details widgets are now longer shown above the minimap

Chat:

  • Added lobby chat on home island
  • Chat is now stored again in replays
  • Replays of games played in offline mode are now available

Modding:

  • Added extended capabilities to manipulating command queues

Changed files in this update

Depot 1492052
Depot 1492053
