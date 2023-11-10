 Skip to content

Endgame of Devil update for 10 November 2023

《Endgame of Devil》10th November update!

Dear Devil Lords, we're unveiling new Treasures to foil those greedy Adventurers!

*You can use the above new Treasures in normal mode.

Meanwhile, we have fixed issues related to Corruption damage and Fright damage.

