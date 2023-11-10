《Endgame of Devil》10th November update!

Dear Devil Lords, we're unveiling new Treasures to foil those greedy Adventurers!
*You can use the above new Treasures in normal mode.
Meanwhile, we have fixed issues related to Corruption damage and Fright damage.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Dear Devil Lords, we're unveiling new Treasures to foil those greedy Adventurers!
*You can use the above new Treasures in normal mode.
Meanwhile, we have fixed issues related to Corruption damage and Fright damage.
Changed depots in test2 branch