Videos on cards

Card set editor: added audio volume slider for videos inside each card - useful if your source videos have very different volume levels. Also you can set it to zero (mute) if volume in the video is so loud that there is trembling/distortion in the sound

Fixes

I've been adding more video card sets on Discord in the last few days and intend to add more and cover the most common topics. If you have any specific requests, please let me know in the comments here or on Discord.

Also you can check out the new #polls channel on Discord to help me decide on future features and better direct development efforts. Thanks!