Wardudes Update 1.44

Share · View all patches · Build 12669071 · Last edited 11 November 2023 – 13:13:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Here's update 1.44 of Wardudes, the last one before the beta release!

With this update we added:

Controls settings

Change the controls to suit your preference!

Change the controls to suit your preference! New languages

The game is now also localized in Russian and Chinese! Also, the tutorial has been translated in all available languages, and some existing translations were improved!

We're working hard on getting the beta release ready for December, so get ready for it!

Remember that with the beta release, the price will increase.

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!