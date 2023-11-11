 Skip to content

Wardudes update for 11 November 2023

Wardudes Update 1.44

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Here's update 1.44 of Wardudes, the last one before the beta release!

With this update we added:

  • Controls settings
    Change the controls to suit your preference!
  • New languages
    The game is now also localized in Russian and Chinese! Also, the tutorial has been translated in all available languages, and some existing translations were improved!

We're working hard on getting the beta release ready for December, so get ready for it!

Remember that with the beta release, the price will increase.

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!

