November 10, 2023 Patch Notes

_Hi there,

This is BLACK STIGMA.

The updates below will be applied starting from the 2nd week of testing in the North American region.

※ The same update will be applied to future tests in other regions of the 'Global Test Tour'._

[color=lightblue][Improvements][/color]

[Handguns]

The name of the modification type for each gun has been changed

from the existing ‘grade’ to the 'specialized type'.

Common: This is the basic gun state with no tuning parts applied.

Advanced: Tuned specifically for bullet supply.

Dot sight: A dot sight is attached, and tuned specifically for accurate shooting.

Laser sight: A laser sight is attached, and tuned specifically for accurate shooting.

Stats for each gun have been readjusted overall.

* The detailed values of guns that previously increased according to 'grade'

have been newly assigned according to 'specialized type'.

[system]

A sound effect has been added when the enemy's location is revealed

after a certain period of time in Kill 'Em All mode.

Sound effects have been added at the end of a round in challenge mode.

We have improved an issue where the master character sometimes returns to its previous position

when moving in an environment with poor latency (yellow or red antenna icon).

_We will always work hard to make the game more fun and fair.

Thank you.

from. BLACK STIGMA team_

