BLACK STIGMA Beta update for 10 November 2023

November 10, 2023 Patch Notes

November 10, 2023 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_Hi there,
This is BLACK STIGMA.

The updates below will be applied starting from the 2nd week of testing in the North American region.

※ The same update will be applied to future tests in other regions of the 'Global Test Tour'._

[color=lightblue][Improvements][/color]

[Handguns]

  • The name of the modification type for each gun has been changed
    　from the existing ‘grade’ to the 'specialized type'.
    　 Common: This is the basic gun state with no tuning parts applied.
    　     Advanced: Tuned specifically for bullet supply.
    　 Dot sight: A dot sight is attached, and tuned specifically for accurate shooting.
    　     Laser sight: A laser sight is attached, and tuned specifically for accurate shooting.

  • Stats for each gun have been readjusted overall.
    　* The detailed values of guns that previously increased according to 'grade'
    　　have been newly assigned according to 'specialized type'.

[system]

  • A sound effect has been added when the enemy's location is revealed
    　after a certain period of time in Kill 'Em All mode.

  • Sound effects have been added at the end of a round in challenge mode.

  • We have improved an issue where the master character sometimes returns to its previous position
    　when moving in an environment with poor latency (yellow or red antenna icon).

_We will always work hard to make the game more fun and fair.

Thank you.

from. BLACK STIGMA team_

