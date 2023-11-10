November 10, 2023 Patch Notes

_Hi there,
This is BLACK STIGMA.
The updates below will be applied starting from the 2nd week of testing in the North American region.
※ The same update will be applied to future tests in other regions of the 'Global Test Tour'._
[color=lightblue][Improvements][/color]
[Handguns]
-
The name of the modification type for each gun has been changed
from the existing ‘grade’ to the 'specialized type'.
Common: This is the basic gun state with no tuning parts applied.
Advanced: Tuned specifically for bullet supply.
Dot sight: A dot sight is attached, and tuned specifically for accurate shooting.
Laser sight: A laser sight is attached, and tuned specifically for accurate shooting.
-
Stats for each gun have been readjusted overall.
* The detailed values of guns that previously increased according to 'grade'
have been newly assigned according to 'specialized type'.
[system]
-
A sound effect has been added when the enemy's location is revealed
after a certain period of time in Kill 'Em All mode.
-
Sound effects have been added at the end of a round in challenge mode.
-
We have improved an issue where the master character sometimes returns to its previous position
when moving in an environment with poor latency (yellow or red antenna icon).
_We will always work hard to make the game more fun and fair.
Thank you.
from. BLACK STIGMA team_
