Hello everyone!

First hotfix following the release of Aetheris, featuring the initial bug fixes that have been reported to us.

Furthermore, if you come across any bugs while playing Aetheris, feel free to report them on the Aetheris official Discord server in the #bugs-and-feedback channel to help us address them!

Thanks in advance, and happy exploring in the Wilderness! 🫡

PATCH NOTE HOTFIX 1.0.1 :