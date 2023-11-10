Hello everyone!
First hotfix following the release of Aetheris, featuring the initial bug fixes that have been reported to us.
Furthermore, if you come across any bugs while playing Aetheris, feel free to report them on the Aetheris official Discord server in the #bugs-and-feedback channel to help us address them!
Thanks in advance, and happy exploring in the Wilderness! 🫡
PATCH NOTE HOTFIX 1.0.1 :
- Fixed potential crashes after exiting during a battle and reloading a save.
- Your Vazzards will no longer recite the lines of other Vazzard NPCs encountered in battles on their behalf.
- Fixed a potential softlock against Hauger.
- Serach can now correctly use Blinding Dust.
- Download size magically reduced by 2GB on Windows.
Changed files in this update