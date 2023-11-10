 Skip to content

ACRES update for 10 November 2023

Patch Notes - Version 0.23.1110 & 0.23.1110.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12668991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix: Beehive Compatibility for New Land Purchases

Version 0.23.1110

  • Purchasing new land now includes a check for previously placed beehives in the selected area.

Version 0.23.1110.1

  • Enhanced the beehive compatibility feature for all forms of purchasing new land, including Row, Field, and via the Placeables auto buy process.
  • Ensured a comprehensive beehive check during the land acquisition process to prevent issues in areas already affected by beehives.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback!

