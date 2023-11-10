Patch Notes - Version 0.23.1110 & 0.23.1110.1

Bugfix: Beehive Compatibility for New Land Purchases
Version 0.23.1110
- Purchasing new land now includes a check for previously placed beehives in the selected area.
Version 0.23.1110.1
- Enhanced the beehive compatibility feature for all forms of purchasing new land, including Row, Field, and via the Placeables auto buy process.
- Ensured a comprehensive beehive check during the land acquisition process to prevent issues in areas already affected by beehives.
Thank you for your continued support and feedback!
