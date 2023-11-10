 Skip to content

Lucky Island update for 10 November 2023

Lucky Island update v0.3.0b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lucky Island version update - early access version
Updated version: v0.3.0b

Update items:
Handling new and deleted exceptions in game archives

Changed files in this update

