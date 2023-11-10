 Skip to content

Cave Heroes update for 10 November 2023

Version 5.5.0

  • Some preparations for the New Year's event.
  • Fixed a bug related to Spike Belt, Servants and Seeds.
  • Fixed a visual bug related to Froggy Coins.
  • Added Steam Achievements.
  • Small bug fixes (2).

