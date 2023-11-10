- Some preparations for the New Year's event.
- Fixed a bug related to Spike Belt, Servants and Seeds.
- Fixed a visual bug related to Froggy Coins.
- Added Steam Achievements.
- Small bug fixes (2).
Cave Heroes update for 10 November 2023
Version 5.5.0
