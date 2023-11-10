 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Subspace Discovery update for 10 November 2023

v0.11.11 - 2023-11-10

Share · View all patches · Build 12668845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shipyard 2.0
• [fix] Skill trigger timing corrected

General
• [fix] Loot arrows are only shown for own loot and for materials, not resources
• [fix] Unlocking additional technology entries no longer produces strange experience messages

Changed files in this update

Depot 1717291 Depot 1717291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link