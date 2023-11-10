- Skills with animation VFX have been added to be displayed in the tooltip.
- Fixed an issue where the game could stop due to certain conditions (copy) during battle with the boss 'Golem'.
- Fixed an issue where the damage was abnormal when recast with ‘Blood Storm’ Hein’s passive.
- Fixed a bug where the effect of 'Infinite Spiral' was abnormal when attacking multiple times.
- '505error' Fixed a bug where options were presented abnormally when the number of options increased due to the effect of the token of friendship.
Chrono Ark update for 10 November 2023
Chrono Ark EA 2.01r bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
