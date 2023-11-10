 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Ark update for 10 November 2023

Chrono Ark EA 2.01r bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12668830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Skills with animation VFX have been added to be displayed in the tooltip.
  • Fixed an issue where the game could stop due to certain conditions (copy) during battle with the boss 'Golem'.
  • Fixed an issue where the damage was abnormal when recast with ‘Blood Storm’ Hein’s passive.
  • Fixed a bug where the effect of 'Infinite Spiral' was abnormal when attacking multiple times.
  • '505error' Fixed a bug where options were presented abnormally when the number of options increased due to the effect of the token of friendship.

Changed files in this update

64 BIT (Recommend) Depot 1188931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link