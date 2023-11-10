 Skip to content

Contraband Police update for 10 November 2023

Update 10.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12668763

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed enemy counter on Shootout missions.
  • Unlocked the stuck spot behind the stair railing in the office lv4.
  • Police cars Micros 26D and Varila 4x4 now have space for prisoners.
  • All clocks in the game show the current time.

