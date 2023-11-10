- Fixed enemy counter on Shootout missions.
- Unlocked the stuck spot behind the stair railing in the office lv4.
- Police cars Micros 26D and Varila 4x4 now have space for prisoners.
- All clocks in the game show the current time.
Contraband Police update for 10 November 2023
Update 10.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
