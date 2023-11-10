Update 2023-11-10

Added
A cute turkey has been added.
Improved
Climate data changes to Seoul (in South Korea) data, so there may be changes in temperature and so on..
bug fixed
- There was an issue where the mounted vehicle did not appear in the character window. Vehicles are now displayed.
- Fixed an issue where Deathful Animals were not appearing for others.
- The issue where farming could not proceed in Kitchen garden has been fixed.
- The issue where ranking rewards were displayed has been fixed.
Changed files in this update