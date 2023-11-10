 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fellowship update for 10 November 2023

Fellowship Hotfix v0.1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 12668500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fixed an issue where characters would remain stationary when activating combo skills.
  • AoE (Area of Effect) skills now target the mouse pointer position when using a keyboard and mouse, and aim direction when using a controller (e.g., Make it Rain, Burn in Hell, Meteor).
  • Resolved a bug where the aim indicator was not accurate with a mouse after changing the game's resolution.
  • Corrected the description of the “Divine Haste” synergy in the Chinese localization.
  • Adjusted sorting layers for some fire VFX (Visual Effects).
  • Fixed instances where the mouse pointer did not display an element as clickable in certain areas of the main menu.
  • Addressed a bug where combo skills became non-functional after a hero died and was resurrected in certain scenarios.
  • Resolved an issue with language settings not being saved.
  • Fixed a bug where the language was not auto-selected upon launching the game.
  • Corrected an issue with resolution settings not being saved correctly in the settings screen.
  • Other minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2445871 Depot 2445871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link