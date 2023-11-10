Fellowship Hotfix v0.1.03

Changelog:
- Fixed an issue where characters would remain stationary when activating combo skills.
- AoE (Area of Effect) skills now target the mouse pointer position when using a keyboard and mouse, and aim direction when using a controller (e.g., Make it Rain, Burn in Hell, Meteor).
- Resolved a bug where the aim indicator was not accurate with a mouse after changing the game's resolution.
- Corrected the description of the “Divine Haste” synergy in the Chinese localization.
- Adjusted sorting layers for some fire VFX (Visual Effects).
- Fixed instances where the mouse pointer did not display an element as clickable in certain areas of the main menu.
- Addressed a bug where combo skills became non-functional after a hero died and was resurrected in certain scenarios.
- Resolved an issue with language settings not being saved.
- Fixed a bug where the language was not auto-selected upon launching the game.
- Corrected an issue with resolution settings not being saved correctly in the settings screen.
- Other minor bug fixes.
