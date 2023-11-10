 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Metaball update for 10 November 2023

Patch note Version: [ 1.1.1.12 ]

Share · View all patches · Build 12668441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update content
  1. Gameplay changes:
  • We found a number of matchmaking bugs and made changes to the matchmaking system to make quick matches smoother.
  • You can now freely move around the lobby while waiting for a match.
  • When playing Quick Match in a party, we found a number of bugs and made changes to the party system to make party matching smoother.
  • We performed optimizations for very low, low, medium, and high graphics option.
  1. Changes based on feedback:
  • We fixed a bug where the red and blue teams were not displayed correctly when you were a spectator in a private match.
  • We've lowered the brightness of the lobby background because we've gotten feedback that it was too bright and was causing eye strain.
  • Changed the font throughout the game, as it was causing the game to freeze or take a long time to load when changing to a different language in Options.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2215911 Depot 2215911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link