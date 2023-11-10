Patch note Version: [ 1.1.1.12 ]

Update content
- Gameplay changes:
- We found a number of matchmaking bugs and made changes to the matchmaking system to make quick matches smoother.
- You can now freely move around the lobby while waiting for a match.
- When playing Quick Match in a party, we found a number of bugs and made changes to the party system to make party matching smoother.
- We performed optimizations for very low, low, medium, and high graphics option.
- Changes based on feedback:
- We fixed a bug where the red and blue teams were not displayed correctly when you were a spectator in a private match.
- We've lowered the brightness of the lobby background because we've gotten feedback that it was too bright and was causing eye strain.
- Changed the font throughout the game, as it was causing the game to freeze or take a long time to load when changing to a different language in Options.
Changed files in this update