Fruit Ninja VR 2 update for 10 November 2023

1.10.2 Patch Notes

Patch Notes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tutorial Changes

  • Changed the position and timing of some tutorial steps
  • Changed the way some mechanics are introduced to the player
  • Added some gameplay opportunities during the tutorial

Quick Play

  • Added a new Quick Play menu that will appear whenever leaving the Dojo
  • Added the ability to quickly teleport to any gameplay area in the game through Quick Play
  • Added the ability to skip the outside tutorial by instantly teleporting to the game mode chosen in the Dojo tutorial
  • Added a home button to the Ninja Scroll's Home Screen to quickly access the Quick Play menu

General

  • Set the initial load position whenever loading up the game to inside the Dojo
  • Made the back door in the Archery Area openable
  • Improved performance while the Ninja Scroll is open
  • Improved performance during Wave Master and Chaos Mode

