1.10.2 Patch Notes

Tutorial Changes
- Changed the position and timing of some tutorial steps
- Changed the way some mechanics are introduced to the player
- Added some gameplay opportunities during the tutorial
Quick Play
- Added a new Quick Play menu that will appear whenever leaving the Dojo
- Added the ability to quickly teleport to any gameplay area in the game through Quick Play
- Added the ability to skip the outside tutorial by instantly teleporting to the game mode chosen in the Dojo tutorial
- Added a home button to the Ninja Scroll's Home Screen to quickly access the Quick Play menu
General
- Set the initial load position whenever loading up the game to inside the Dojo
- Made the back door in the Archery Area openable
- Improved performance while the Ninja Scroll is open
- Improved performance during Wave Master and Chaos Mode
Changed files in this update