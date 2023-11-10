 Skip to content

Saleblazers update for 10 November 2023

Hotfix 0.12.25

Hotfix 0.12.25

Share · View all patches · Build 12668220

Patchnotes via Steam Community
🏪 Shopkeeping Changes
  • Fixed one scenario where if a customer tried to navigate to a cash register that they'd be stuck instead of trying for other cash registers
  • Customers will prefer cash registers on the same floor as them
🎷 Audio Changes
  • Added new music for Zena cutscenes
  • Re-routed dialogue and music for Zena cutscenes though proper audio mixers
🛠️ General Fixes
  • ✨ Fixed bug where XP soak would give way too much XP in multiplayer
  • Fixed several terrain seams in desert
  • Fixed incorrect journal text in final step of Researcher quest and added a clarifying message that the quest will continue throughout Early Access
  • Lowered recipe unlock UI so it doesn't block the quest UI
  • Fixed rocks sometimes spawning on the bridge of the Island Shop Plot, blocking Customers from coming in
  • Fixed potential disconnect with containers

