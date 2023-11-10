Hotfix 0.12.25

🏪 Shopkeeping Changes
- Fixed one scenario where if a customer tried to navigate to a cash register that they'd be stuck instead of trying for other cash registers
- Customers will prefer cash registers on the same floor as them
🎷 Audio Changes
- Added new music for Zena cutscenes
- Re-routed dialogue and music for Zena cutscenes though proper audio mixers
🛠️ General Fixes
- ✨ Fixed bug where XP soak would give way too much XP in multiplayer
- Fixed several terrain seams in desert
- Fixed incorrect journal text in final step of Researcher quest and added a clarifying message that the quest will continue throughout Early Access
- Lowered recipe unlock UI so it doesn't block the quest UI
- Fixed rocks sometimes spawning on the bridge of the Island Shop Plot, blocking Customers from coming in
- Fixed potential disconnect with containers
