I've been wanting to do get around to this for a very long time. This build is an optimization update. The game's many assets have been compressed to half the size they were before! It will also run a bit smoother as a result.

This means that this update is "big" — because it will need to re-download most of the game since the assets have been replaced with compressed versions. However, once it's done it will take up less space on your computer!