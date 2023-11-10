 Skip to content

Black Smith4 update for 10 November 2023

Ver1.1.1

Fixed a bug that caused the rename screen to appear after selecting a language.
修正了一个 Bug，该 Bug 可导致在选择语言后出现重命名屏幕。

