Fixed a bug that caused the rename screen to appear after selecting a language.
修正了一个 Bug，该 Bug 可导致在选择语言后出现重命名屏幕。
Black Smith4 update for 10 November 2023
Ver1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug that caused the rename screen to appear after selecting a language.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2582731 Depot 2582731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update