Version 0.9643 Update

Difficulty Adjustments
- Easy (and to a lesser extent Normal) CPU players will use Neutral+Throw less often at close range. Hard AI has not changed.
- N+Throw is a powerful close range option that many new players don't often know the answer to, especially if they skip the tutorial, and the AI would use it a lot, to the extent that the AI can do midscreen throw loops on a new player. This change should make Easy difficulty easier, and Normal difficulty slightly easier.
UI Adjustments
- In Tutorial mode, you can now see which lesson number you are on at the top.
- The win/stage number text now has a slight outline.
- Fixed the kerning of the "ARCADE" text in the main menu.
- In the options and main menu, switching between mouse and keyboard controls will no longer appear to highlight 2 different options.
===
If you ever encounter a bug in-game, or you just have some feedback for the dev team, simply press F8 in-game to send us a message directly.
Changed files in this update