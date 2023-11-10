 Skip to content

Mega Knockdown update for 10 November 2023

Version 0.9643 Update

Version 0.9643 Update

Difficulty Adjustments

  • Easy (and to a lesser extent Normal) CPU players will use Neutral+Throw less often at close range. Hard AI has not changed.
  • N+Throw is a powerful close range option that many new players don't often know the answer to, especially if they skip the tutorial, and the AI would use it a lot, to the extent that the AI can do midscreen throw loops on a new player. This change should make Easy difficulty easier, and Normal difficulty slightly easier.

UI Adjustments

  • In Tutorial mode, you can now see which lesson number you are on at the top.
  • The win/stage number text now has a slight outline.
  • Fixed the kerning of the "ARCADE" text in the main menu.
  • In the options and main menu, switching between mouse and keyboard controls will no longer appear to highlight 2 different options.

If you ever encounter a bug in-game, or you just have some feedback for the dev team, simply press F8 in-game to send us a message directly.

