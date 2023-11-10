 Skip to content

My Time at Sandrock update for 10 November 2023

Multiplayer Hotifx Patch on Nov. 10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy all,

We've addressed and resolved some bugs in the multiplayer build. If you've encountered any of these issues, please update your game to continue enjoying the building hype.

Below is the Changelist:

  • Fixed the issue where players were unable to enter the museum.
  • Fixed the issue where players got stuck at the Pet Dispatch interface.
  • Fixed the issue where players were unable to interact with X, even when it wasn't on Fang's shoulder.
  • Fixed the issue where the controller couldn't mark the map.

The SG server will be undergoing maintenance for an upgrade. Other servers do not require maintenance at this time.

