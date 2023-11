Greetings, commanders! You thought it was over, but we're back.

In all seriousness, I've been on a hiatus from game development while I deal with that stupid thing called Real Life. Now I feel I'm back in a position to start working again on War of a Madman's Making.

Beta 0.5 adds:

New event for Valkyrie ending

Stay tuned for further updates. Once again, I appreciate everybody who has contributed so far.