Ver. 1.15.0 Unit: "Mystic Jester" and "Mad Crown" additionally implemented

Two new units were added and implemented.

Mad Crown

A crazy clown. He has low offensive ability but strong luck, and is dexterous, quick, and very good at evading close attacks.

He will only join you by the way you explore and find him in your territory.

Mystic Jester

Mystic Clown. He is dexterous, quick and very good at evading close attacks.

It has a stubbornness that is not possible for ordinary creatures, and attacks by shooting flames from its mouth as if it were an acrobatic act.

It is a mid-boss unit that appears after a certain amount of time in the game, and only one of them appears in the game, and it always opposes the player.