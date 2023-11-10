 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dragon's Ruler update for 10 November 2023

Ver. 1.15.0 Unit: "Mystic Jester" and "Mad Crown" additionally implemented

Share · View all patches · Build 12667806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Two new units were added and implemented.

Mad Crown

A crazy clown. He has low offensive ability but strong luck, and is dexterous, quick, and very good at evading close attacks.
He will only join you by the way you explore and find him in your territory.

Mystic Jester

Mystic Clown. He is dexterous, quick and very good at evading close attacks.
It has a stubbornness that is not possible for ordinary creatures, and attacks by shooting flames from its mouth as if it were an acrobatic act.
It is a mid-boss unit that appears after a certain amount of time in the game, and only one of them appears in the game, and it always opposes the player.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2528211 Depot 2528211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link