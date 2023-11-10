 Skip to content

Ratopia update for 10 November 2023

1.0.0022 Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12667542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hot Fix

  • Fixed BGM turning off when entering the dungeon.
  • Fixed screen shaking bug in the dungeon.
  • Removed decimal separator appearing next to minus on negative numbers.
  • Fixed decimal separator not appearing on ratizen’s wealth.
  • Fixed bug that Weasel Chieftain’s attack is destroying the floor.
  • Fixed bug that Mission to reach Prosperity Level 8 getting cleared whenever the prosperity level rises.
  • Added Function to sort based on Food/Joy/Hygiene satisfaction on statistics screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2244132 Depot 2244132
  • Loading history…
