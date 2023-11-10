1.0.0022 Hot Fix

Hot Fix
- Fixed BGM turning off when entering the dungeon.
- Fixed screen shaking bug in the dungeon.
- Removed decimal separator appearing next to minus on negative numbers.
- Fixed decimal separator not appearing on ratizen’s wealth.
- Fixed bug that Weasel Chieftain’s attack is destroying the floor.
- Fixed bug that Mission to reach Prosperity Level 8 getting cleared whenever the prosperity level rises.
- Added Function to sort based on Food/Joy/Hygiene satisfaction on statistics screen.
Changed files in this update