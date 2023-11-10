 Skip to content

TYPECAST update for 10 November 2023

Version Update 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where you could take damage as soon as the run started.
  • Fixed bug with hovering enemies where their z position would get messed up during slowmo.
  • Fixed bug where Steam screenshots didn't work.
  • Added version number to main menu.
  • Yelled at God for not putting TYPECAST on the New and Trending section of the Steam front page.
  • God remains silent, per usual.
  • Added COLEMAK keyboard layout support.

