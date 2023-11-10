- Fixed bug where you could take damage as soon as the run started.
- Fixed bug with hovering enemies where their z position would get messed up during slowmo.
- Fixed bug where Steam screenshots didn't work.
- Added version number to main menu.
- Yelled at God for not putting TYPECAST on the New and Trending section of the Steam front page.
- God remains silent, per usual.
- Added COLEMAK keyboard layout support.
TYPECAST update for 10 November 2023
Version Update 1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
