Version 0.971

In-game version 1279

Reworked targeting system

Added intuitively direct aiming at static targets and moving targets, greatly improving firing accuracy

Direct aiming at static targets requires the installation of any functioning fire control system.

2.For direct aiming at moving targets, you need to install any working fire control system and press X to lock on the target, the system will automatically calculate the aiming point after giving the advance.

Can not lock the target without installing any fire control system

Cannot use fire control system to improve accuracy without any fire control system installed

Added fire control lock indicator

Added ricochet transition angle

Enhanced stability of multiplayer connections

Possibly fixed the bug that in some cases the room switches to the battle scene and the player

will disconnect the game randomly.

New preset ships

Andrea Pagoda by JackZzy

CNS Nanchang by 久石-奏Official

Kirov class Cruiser by 一式パン

Sovremenny class Destroyer by 一式パン

Fixed the bug that the angle of the gun barrel deviated too much when firing into the air.

Fixed the bug that the loading screen doesn't show new parts.

Fixed the bug that the collision box of the ship in the 1275 version appears in the gallery scene.

Fixed the problem of wrong author name of system ship.

Fixed the problem of incomplete display of developer build tool in high precision build mode.

Fixed the bug that the ship coordinates are too big, which leads to memory overflow and can't enter the game.

Fixed the bug that the function of locating the maximum position of parts with coordinates in the dock is invalid.

Fixed the problem that the description of Soviet 100mm/70 BL-127 quad turret is wrong.

Fixed the problem of wrong name and description of Soviet KPD3-6 6-meter rangefinder.

Fixed the bug with the Spanish 20mm "Meroka" CIWS

Fixed the bug that searching by id can search for hidden parts.

Fixed the bug that target cannot be unlocked if the crosshair is not pointed at the sea.

Adjustments

Simply replaced the secondary gun and added underwater defensive armor for the preset ship USS BB67 Montana.

Four Japanese 127mm/40 Type 89 anti-aircraft guns (nid:123, 394, 474, 475)

Reduced sea capability, shell damage adjustments. Functional division made with 127mm/50 three-year type naval guns.

Maximum elevation angle 75°→85°.

Anti-air shell explosion range 14→20.

Air-to-air accuracy 17m/km→15m/km.

Against the sea X-axis dispersion 8.7m/km→8.9m/km, Y-axis dispersion 10.8m/km→11m/km.

Maximum damage to sea HE 1400→1500, maximum damage to AP 2460→2200.

Range to air 8900→7000.

Four Japanese 127mm/50 Three-Year Type Guns (nid:67, 240, 407, 408)

Reduced air-to-air capability, improved sea-to-sea accuracy. Enjoyed the same RPM buff as the 127mm/40 Type 89 Flak Guns. corrected incorrect data for Turrets A and C (nid:407, 67).

Turret rotation speed per second 7°→10°.

Maximum damage to sea HE 1400→1500, AP 2460→2400.

X-axis scatter against the sea 7.8m/km→7.2m/km.

Anti-air shell explosion range 14→17.

Air-to-air accuracy 18m/km→25m/km.

Air-to-air range 9200→6000.

Type A turret (n407) no longer has air-to-air capability, and the maximum elevation angle is revised to 40°, and the loading time per round is 6s→10s. The common saddle structure results in the X-axis accuracy against the sea remaining at 7.8m/km.

The maximum elevation angle of the C-type coupled turret and single turret (n67, 240) was revised to 55°.

Two types of 305mm '41 naval guns (n470, 471)

Fixed data swap bug.

Japanese 200mm/50 3-year single-loaded No.1 turret (Type A) (nid:465)

Reduced turret RPM and reduced loading speed.

Turret rotation speed 8.5° per second → 6°.

Gun loading speed 15s→20s.

Three American 127mm/25 (n388, 389, 390)

Reduced accuracy at sea, range in the air, and blast range in the air.

Against the sea Y-axis dispersion 11m/km → 13m/km.

Air-to-air shell explosion range 20→14.

Air-to-air range 6500→6000.

French 305mm Ex-Dreadnought Twin Turret (nid:477)

Fixed incorrect English localization text. Adjusted names. Fixed wrong muzzle velocity data.

Muzzle muzzle velocity 580 → 815.

Name change.

French 305mm Ex-Dreadnought Single Mount Turret (nid:478)

Improved accuracy, and should have better accuracy as a higher magnification variant model. Fixed incorrect muzzle velocity data. Profile adjustments.

20m/km→17.5m/km for sea X-axis scatter, 20m/km→17.5m/km for Y-axis scatter.

Muzzle initial velocity 580 → 780.

Name change.

Profile change.

British 120mm/50 QF MarkXI (nid:484)

Damage increased dramatically.

Maximum damage to sea HE 1300→1550 Maximum damage to sea AP 1300→2000.

American 203mm/55 MK15 (nid:94)

Fine tuning.

Elevation angle per second pitch 6→10.6°.

Maximum elevation angle to sea 45°→41°.

Muzzle velocity 760→762.

American 152mm/47 MK17 Single Mounted Gun (nid:95)

Correct the wrong data, MK17 should not apply the same performance parameters as MK16.

Maximum elevation angle to sea 40°→20°.

Maximum angle of elevation to sea -5°→-10°.

Muzzle velocity 760→853.

Gun loading speed 6s→8s.

Maximum damage to sea HE 2200→2050 Maximum damage to sea AP 3200→2950.

Profile change.

American 305mm/50 Mk8 Triple Turret (n147)

Fixed range and pitch angle errors. And remove its turret slewing performance buff.

Turret rotation 6° per second → 5°.

Maximum pitch angle to sea -5°→-3°.

Range to sea 35,271→33,650.

American 356mm Mk9 Triple Turret (n151)

Fixed incorrect name and data, the gun was redesignated as Mark 8 of the BB-38 Pennsylvania class, the turret RPM received a balanced increase, accuracy and power were adjusted downward.

Turret rotation speed per second 3° → 4°.

Maximum elevation angle to sea 15°→30°.

Range to sea 21,000 - 31,363.

Muzzle initial velocity 834→792.

X-axis spread 6.6m/km→8.8m/km, Y-axis spread 9.9m/km→10.3m/km.

Maximum damage to sea HE 8000→7400, AP 7000→7550.

Name change.

American 356mm/50 MK4 Triple Turret (n23)

Damage and muzzle velocity downgraded, range increased. Turret RPM gets a balance boost.

Turret rotation speed per second 3° → 4°.

Maximum damage to sea HE 8300→7400, AP 9020→7700.

Muzzle initial speed 850→823.

Range to sea 22860→33467.

Japanese 356mm/45 Type 41 (n152, 153)

Turret rotation speed gets a balanced boost.

Turret rotation speed per second 3°→4°.

Maximum elevation angle to sea 45°→43°.

British 356mm/45 MK7 (n62, 63)

Accuracy improved, loading speed reduced.

Y-axis dispersion to sea 10.5m/km→9.2m/km.

Gun loading speed 25s → 28s.

American 406mm/45 Mk5 Twin Turret (n156)

Corrected pitch angle, range and muzzle velocity. Decreased loading speed.

Maximum elevation angle to sea 45°→30°.

Maximum pitch angle to sea -5°→-4°.

Range to sea 31364→32000.

Muzzle velocity 803→768.

Loading speed 30s→34s.

British 406mm/45 Mk IV Triple Turret (n157)

Redesignated as a 406mm/45 Mark III Triple Mark II turret, fixing data.

Elevation angle 10°→8° per second pitch.

Maximum elevation angle to sea 45→40.

Maximum pitch angle to sea -5°→-3°.

Range to sea 36375→34750.

Muzzle velocity 788→747.

Name change.

British 114mm/45 QF Mark V Gun (nid:323)

Power Increase.

Maximum damage to sea HE 1200 → 1350, maximum damage to AP 1200 → 1400.

French 127mm/54 Model 1948 Twin Turret (nid:335)

Data has been significantly revised to return its performance to normal.

Against the sea X-axis scatter 5m/km → 6.2m/km, Y-axis scatter 9.5m/km → 6.3m/km.

Maximum damage to sea HE 1220→1680, maximum damage to AP 1240→2320.

Turret rotation 7°→22° per second.

Elevation angle per second pitch 12°→15°.

Maximum elevation angle to air 85°→80°.

Anti-air range 4800→6950.

Air damage 570→730

Accuracy 17.5m/km→10m/km.

American 152mm/53 MK16 Twin Turret (n18)

Fine tuning

Elevation angle per second pitch 7°→7.6°.

Maximum elevation angle to sea 45°→30°.

Maximum pitch angle to sea -5°→-10°.

Muzzle initial velocity 900→914.

US 152mm/47 MK16 Triple Turret (n24)

Corrected elevation and range errors.

Maximum elevation angle to sea 40°→45°.

Range to sea 18,288→23,865.

Maximum elevation angle to air 78→60.

Air-to-air accuracy 12m/km→16.5m/km.

Profile change.

U.S.S. 127mm/38 Dual Anti-Aircraft Gun (n29)

Fixed range and loading speed errors.

Range to sea 15,120→16,642.

Gun loading speed 4s → 3s.

Name change.

U.S. 127mm/38 MK30 Single Mounted Flak Gun (n79)

Fixed range and loading speed errors.

Sea range 15,120→16,642.

Load speed 4s → 3s.

German 283mm/54.5 Drh LC/34 Triple Turret (n46)

Fixed max elevation angle and range error.

Maximum elevation angle to sea 30°→40°.

Range to sea 23302→40930.

Profile change.

U.S. 152mm/47 MK16 Dual Anti-Aircraft Turret (n78)

Fix English localization errors; turret rotation speed, pitch speed, maximum range, and air-to-air accuracy increased.

Turret rotation speed per second 22°→25°.

Elevation angle per second pitch 11°→14.8°.

Range to sea 18,288→23,865.

Air-to-air accuracy 15m/km → 14m/km.

Profile change.

Name change. (English only)

Soviet 305mm SM-31 Triple Turret (n148)

Damage and accuracy adjustments.

Maximum damage to sea HE 5230 → 5630

Y-axis spread against the sea 12m/km→10.7m/km.

Soviet 406mm/50 B-37 Triple Turret (n158)

Damage, Accuracy, RPM Adjustment.

Maximum damage to sea HE 8900→10570. maximum damage to sea AP 11200→11700.

Turret rotation speed per second 6°→5°.

X-axis spread against the sea 8m/km→7.7m/km.

American 406mm "Tillman" Six-Mounted Turret (n159)

The flexibility of the turret is further reduced considering the huge weight. The shell data was adjusted in accordance with the lighter Mark 3 armor-piercing rounds, rather than the Mark 8 super-heavy rounds, which only entered service in 1939.

Turret rotation 1.5° → 1° per second.

Elevation angle 10°→3° per second.

Maximum elevation angle to sea 45°→30°.

Maximum damage to sea: HE 10620→9850, AP 10890→10250.

Artillery loading speed 30s→37s.

Range to sea 32140→34320.

Muzzle velocity 760→853.

American 457mm MkA Triple Turret (n160)

Fixed the bug that caused the 406mm/56 Mark 4 to become an EM gun due to misuse of its data.

Elevation angle 10° per second pitch → 6°.

Range to sea 45156→40718.

Muzzle initial velocity 914→732.

Turret rotational speed per second 2°→3°.

Maximum damage to sea HE 15480→15600, maximum damage to sea AP 17100→17600.

Against the sea X-axis scatter 8.6m/km→6.5m/km, Y-axis scatter 12.4m/km→7.5m/km.

Japanese 510mm Type 98 Twin Turret (n161)

Fixed elevation angle error; gun performance uses other sources, gun muzzle velocity and range increased.

Maximum elevation angle to sea 40°→45°.

Range to sea 40475→43990.

Muzzle velocity 760→770.

French 100 mm/55 (3.9"") Model 1945 Twin Turret (n233)

This gun was redesignated as the 100 mm/45 Model 1933 twin mount Model 1937 turret, historically the secondary gun carried by the Degrassi and other ship plans.

Japanese 140mm/50 (5.5") three-year old twin-mounted turret (n234)

Rotation mechanism adjustment.

Turret rotation 6°→4° per second.

Elevation angle 4°→6° pitch per second.

Maximum pitch angle to sea -7°→-5°.

Three Italian 320 mm/44 (12.6") Model 1934 Triple Turret (243, 244, 245)

The shape of the turret is attested to be more characteristic of the Model 1936 on the Cayo Doiglio, sister ship of the Andrea Doria.

Name change.

Profile changes.

British Model 13.5"/45 MKV Gun (n248)

Muzzle velocity and range fine-tuned.

Range to sea 21130 → 21710.

Muzzle velocity 745→759.

German 380mm/52 SK-C/34 (n32, 210)

Significantly lower damage and higher accuracy. the SK-C/34 now has the highest loading speed and accuracy in 15", but the lightest shells also bring the lowest power.

Maximum damage to sea HE 9300→8050, AP 10350→8600.

Against the sea X-axis scatter 9m/km→7m/km, Y-axis scatter 12m/km→8.5m/km.

Italian System 381mm/50 "Ansaldo" M1934 (n155)

Significantly increased damage, slightly increased accuracy, corrected max elevation. And increased muzzle velocity (in-game only muzzle velocity can be increased to improve armor penetration, so its data when firing SAPBC is used).The M1934 is by far the most powerful of the 15-inch guns, and is comparable to a 16-inch gun, at the cost of the lowest accuracy and loading time.

Maximum damage to sea is 7000→9900 for HE and 9500→10800 for AP.

Maximum elevation angle to the sea is 45°→35°.

X-axis spread 9.4m/km→9m/km, Y-axis spread 12m/km→11.5m/km.

Muzzle initial velocity 850→880.

British 381mm/42 MK1 (n61)

Accuracy weakened. Despite turret and firing charge upgrades, it should not have a significant accuracy advantage over other WWII 15" guns due to the lower multiplier and muzzle velocity. Turret slew rate increased (gameplay balance)

4m/km → 8.7m/km for sea X-axis scatter, 11m/km → 8.6m/km for Y-axis scatter.

Turret rotation speed per second 2.5°→4°

French 380mm/45 Modèle 1935 (n92)

Accuracy improved.

Against the sea X-axis scatter 10.5m/km→8.2m/km, Y-axis scatter 11m/km→8.6m/km.

Japanese 410mm/45 Three-year gun (n31, n42, n467)

Adjusted part names. Fix the bug of excessive damage and equip turrets of different periods with corresponding period shells and adjust corresponding attributes and profiles. Decrease in artillery loading speed.

Fix the n31 error name under Simplified Chinese language.

Adjust the name of n42 in English language.

n31, n467 as early states, their artillery data are reworked with reference to Type 88 armor piercing shells.

Maximum damage to sea HE 12200→10300, maximum damage to AP 16200→11100.

Muzzle initial velocity 780→790.

The maximum elevation angle of n31 against the sea is 43°→30°, and the loading speed of the gun is 24s→28s.

n467 accuracy against the sea is the same as n31, 43°→40°, range against the sea 30200→34290, gun loading speed 40s→50s.

n42 as a modernized and upgraded state, its gun data refers to Type 91 armor piercing shells for reworking.

Maximum damage to sea HE 12200→10300, maximum damage to AP 16200→11350.

Cannon loading speed 24s→28s.

X-axis spread against the sea 8.5m/km→7.7m/km, Y-axis spread 10m/km→8.6m/km.

Range to sea 30200→38725.

American 406mm/45 MK6 Triple Turret (n409)

Power upgraded.

Maximum HE damage to sea 10890→11950, maximum AP damage 10620→11550.

American 406mm/50 MK7 Triple Turret (n69)

Power upgraded and range fixed. Today it is the most powerful 16" gun in the game.

Maximum damage to sea HE 10620→11950, AP 10890→12330.

Range to sea 32140→38720.

Medium 100mm H/PJ-33B Type 79B Twin Turret (n334)

Maximum damage to sea AP 1080→1850.

Range to air 6100→7000.

Explosive range to air 8m→14m.

Gun loading speed 2.4s→1.7s.

Japanese Chimney IV/V (n430, n431)

Incorrect profile has been fixed. The previous profile described the Kaohsiung class as a "Light Cruiser".

Japanese 460mm/45 Triple Turret (n59)

Name change

Maximum damage to sea HE 16709 → 16200, maximum damage to sea AP 19020 → 17400.

Gun loading speed 30s→32s.

American 457mm/48 Mark I Twin Turret (n489)

Sea X-axis spread 8.7m/km→6.5m/km, Y-axis spread 12.6m/km→8.3m/km.

British 457mm/40 (18") Mark I Single Mount Turret (n401)

Maximum damage to sea AP 20050 → 18000.

German 105mm/65 SK C/31 (n121, n122)

Range to air 9800→7500.

German 128mm (127mm) SK C/41 (n124)

Air-to-air range 8200→6900.

Air-to-air accuracy 16m/km→14m/km.

French 130mm/45 Modèle 1932 (n125)

Air-to-air range 7800→7000.

Maximum damage to sea HE 1600→1400.

Soviet 130mm/50 B2U (n126)

Name correction.

Maximum damage to sea HE 1720→1620, maximum damage to sea AP 1900→2400.

Maximum pitch angle against sea -5°→-6°.

Maximum elevation angle to air 80°→85°.

Air to air range 8300→7000.

Damage to air 540→650.

Turret rotation speed 12°→20° per second.

Elevation angle 18°→12° per second.

Against the sea X-axis spread 9.2m/km→7.5m/km, Y-axis spread 10m/km→8m/km.

German 203mm/60 Guns (n140, n141, n412, n413)

Fix n141 RPM inconsistency bug.

n412, n413 set the same data, but max elevation angle increased to 45°.

Maximum elevation angle to sea 45°→37°.

Maximum elevation angle to sea -5°→-9°.

X-axis scattering 7.1m/km→6.6m/km, Y-axis scattering 10.1m/km→9.5m/km.

Soviet 220mm SM-6 Triple Turret (n145)

Maximum damage to sea HE 2800→3500.

Soviet 130mm/58 BL-109 Twin Turret (n127)

Name correction.

Maximum damage to sea HE 1320→1750, maximum damage to sea AP 2400→2580.

Maximum pitch angle to sea -5°→-8°.

Maximum elevation angle to air 80°→83°.

Range to air 9000→7200.

Damage to air 670→700.

Air-to-air accuracy 14m/km→11.2m/km.

Turret rotation speed 15° per second→20° per second.

Elevation angle per second pitch 23°→20°.

Against the sea X-axis dispersion 7.8m/km→7.2m/km, Y-axis dispersion 7.8m/km→7.5m/km.

Range to sea 22000→27760.

Soviet 130mm/58 BL-132 Quadruple Turret (n128)

Name correction.

Maximum damage to sea HE 1320→1750, maximum damage to sea AP 2400→2580.

Maximum pitch angle against sea -5°→-8°.

Maximum elevation angle to air 80°→83°.

Range to air 9000→7200.

Damage to air 670→700.

Air-to-air accuracy 13m/km→11.5m/km.

Anti-air blast range 19m→16m.

Turret rotation speed 10° per second→20° per second.

Elevation angle per second pitch 23°→20°.

Against the sea X-axis dispersion 7m/km→7.5m/km, Y-axis dispersion 7m/km→7.6m/km.

Range to sea 28000→27760.

Soviet 130mm/58 SM-2-1 Twin Turret (n129)

Name correction.

Maximum damage to sea HE 1220→1750, maximum damage to sea AP 2500→2580.

Maximum pitch angle to sea -5°→-7°.

Maximum elevation angle to air 80°→82°.

Range to air 9200→7300.

Damage to air 570→700.

Air-to-air accuracy 14m/km→10m/km.

Explosive range 13m→16m.

Turret rotation speed 15° per second→18° per second.

Elevation angle per second pitch 25°→17.6°.

Against the sea X-axis dispersion 7.2m/km→7m/km, Y-axis dispersion 7.8m/km→7.2m/km.

Range to sea 28000→27760.

Japanese 140mm/50 Three-year type (n235, n236)

Gun loading speed 10s→7.5s.

American 127mm/54 MK16 (n307)

Loading time 4s→3.3

French 305mm/40 Model 1893/1896 with French 305mm/45 Model 1893 single mounted turret (n477, n478)

Bomb lifter increased.

French French 274mm ex-dreadnought single mounted turret (n476)

Name Fixed.

Gun loading speed 40s → 30s.

Gun muzzle velocity 600m/s → 815m/s.

French 139mm/45 Model 1891 (n479, n480)

Name Repair, Bomb Lift Well Removal.

Soviet Twin 100mm CM5 Guns (n256)

Name Adjustment

Maximum damage to sea HE 1000 → 1150, maximum damage to sea AP 1500 → 1780.

Air accuracy 12m/km→9m/km.

Air-to-air range 6500→7600.

Soviet Quad 100mm CM5 Gun (BL-127K) (n456)

Name Adjustment

Maximum damage to sea HE 1000→1150, maximum damage to sea AP 1500→1780.

Air-to-air accuracy 12m/km→9m/km.

Air-to-air range 6500→7600.

Soviet 100mm B-34 Turret (n458)

Name Adjustment

Russian 100mm Ak100 Turret (n452)

Maximum damage to sea AP 1080→1850.

Air-to-air range 5900→7000.

Air-to-air explosion range 8m→14m.