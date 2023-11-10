Emergency Patch and Wall of Text

I have just fixed a very nasty bug caused by conflicts with leftover data from a demo version of Kid Bubblegum, where the game would crash after beating the first boss.

This only affects you if all of the following is true:

The game crashes for you after you beat level 1-5

You have played a demo version of Kid Bubblegum (either at SAGE or Next Fest)

You have NOT explicitly deleted the save data of the demo version

You have NOT explicitly deleted the save data of the full version

If your game doesn't crash, or if you have never played a demo version of Kid Bubblegum before, or if you have wiped your save game data since then, you can stop reading here. Everyone else...strap in.

Okay, so the bug is caused by a conflict between the save files of the demo and the full game, leading to the wrong levels being loaded and the game sometimes crashing. Basically, the full game just loads the demo save data and doesn't realize it's demo save data. Unfortunately, the only fix here is to delete the save file entirely. You could do this from the options menu in the game, but this new patch will now automatically delete any leftover save data on startup, so that new players don't encounter this issue. Unfortunately, this means that if you have played a demo version of the game and have now played the full version, your progress will be deleted. (You did not in fact make any real progress, but I'll get back to that in a second.) First, let me apologize.

This shouldn't have happened, and I'm very sorry. I'm also sorry it took me this long to fix it; I actually didn't realize the extent of the situation until about 5 hours ago, and I've been trying to fix it since then (it's past 5 am now where I live). I've tried my best to find a solution that wouldn't necessitate deleting any progress for anyone, but it just wasn't technically possible. Again, I'm sorry.

But I mentioned that you didn't really make any progress at all. Here's what I meant by that.

If you had leftover data from a demo version, the full game actually loaded that data. The save data contains info on all the levels in the game; the problem is that the save data of the demo only covers the levels of the demo version. The demo version had 5 levels; so when the full game tries to load any other level, it crashes, because the level doesn't exist.

Basically, you've never played the full game; you've just played the demo levels all over again, because those are the only ones that got loaded in.

The issue is further complicated by the fact that the demo levels are actually out of order. While they are labelled levels 1-5 in the demo, these levels are actually levels 1,2,7,9 and 15 in the full game.

I've tried to find a solution that would extract your progress in these levels from the demo file and would then apply it to a new, proper save file, but that would have caused further issues; for example, levels 1,2 and 7 would then have been marked as beaten, but levels 3-6 would not be. This would have led to inconsistent behavior, confusion, and more bugs.

In the end, I thought it best to have the game simply wipe any leftover data to prevent any kind of issues. And since this issue apparently did not affect many players, and since those players would have to replay a maximum of 5 (out of 60) levels, I decided it wouldn't be that bad. Anything but ideal, and pretty shitty still, but it was the best I could do. And I wanted to nip the problem in the bud before more players were affected by it. I hope you understand.

Trust me when I say that I've learned a lesson here, and that I'll make my save/load code a lot more robust and less crap in the future. I also hope that this explanation kind of made sense, because by now it's 5:40 am and I am beat.

Again, I'm sorry for the inconvenience, and I'm sorry for making you sit through this wall of text. Feel free to post any questions or complaints you might have, I'll try to respond to the best of my ability.

-Ando