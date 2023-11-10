- シングルプレイ中に突然ゲームが中断され別シーンに移動する原因不明の不具合について対策しました
- 上記不具合につきまして、不具合が発生した際には現時点でのスコアの送信を試みるようにしました
- マルチプレイにおいて、ホストあるいはクライアントとの接続切れ時など、ネットワーク状況を把握しやすくするためにUIを調整しました
クジラゲームオンライン update for 10 November 2023
version 1.0.5, fix bug, and adjust UI
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2661211 Depot 2661211
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update