クジラゲームオンライン update for 10 November 2023

version 1.0.5, fix bug, and adjust UI

Patchnotes
  • シングルプレイ中に突然ゲームが中断され別シーンに移動する原因不明の不具合について対策しました
  • 上記不具合につきまして、不具合が発生した際には現時点でのスコアの送信を試みるようにしました
  • マルチプレイにおいて、ホストあるいはクライアントとの接続切れ時など、ネットワーク状況を把握しやすくするためにUIを調整しました

